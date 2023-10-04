Taliban irked over ‘fake news’ report in Saudi media

Afghanistan’s Taliban government has firmly rejected Saudi media reports about summoning of the Saudi Chargé d’Affaires over the presence of a woman in a meeting held in Moscow few days ago.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on Monday, October 2, Taliban Public Relations Department announced, “The #Saudi Chargé d’affaires was summoned to the foreign office this morning to explain why a female was present during a recent meeting between the two aides. It made the members of our delegation nervous.”

“We will not tolerate disrespect or compromise on our values #SaudiArabia,” it added.

The #Saudi Chargé d'affaires was summoned to the foreign office this morning to explain why a female was present during a recent meeting between the two aides. It made the members of our delegation nervous.



Following the post, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Arabiya channel and other Saudi media outlets reported that the Taliban had summoned the Saudi Chargé d’Affaires to protest against the presence of a woman in a meeting.

“The news is baseless. We did not expect such lies to be published by media outlets operating from within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Taliban’s Al-Emarah’s official account said in its response to one of the Saudi news accounts that reported the news.

Al-Emarah also claimed that Taliban Public Relations Department, Commentary account was fake, active from abroad, and spreading lies against the Afghan government.

الخبر عاري عن الصحة



لم نتوقع نشر مثل هذه الأکاذيب من وسائل إعلام تنشط من داخل المملکة العربية السعودية. https://t.co/wC4PbscFq2 — الإمارة الإسلامية (@alemara_ar) October 2, 2023

Later, Al-Arabiya removed a tweet and news item from its website.

On Sunday, October 1, Saudi government representatives met with a Taliban delegation in Moscow to discuss bilateral relations and humanitarian aid to Kabul.