Taliban irked over ‘fake news’ report in Saudi media

“The news is baseless. We did not expect such lies to be published by media outlets operating from within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Taliban's Al-Emarah's official account said.

Taliban govt is angry with Saudi media; here's why
Photo: Taliban Public Relations Department, Commentary/X

Afghanistan’s Taliban government has firmly rejected Saudi media reports about summoning of the Saudi Chargé d’Affaires over the presence of a woman in a meeting held in Moscow few days ago.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on Monday, October 2, Taliban Public Relations Department announced, “The #Saudi Chargé d’affaires was summoned to the foreign office this morning to explain why a female was present during a recent meeting between the two aides. It made the members of our delegation nervous.”

“We will not tolerate disrespect or compromise on our values #SaudiArabia,” it added.

Following the post, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Arabiya channel and other Saudi media outlets reported that the Taliban had summoned the Saudi Chargé d’Affaires to protest against the presence of a woman in a meeting.

“The news is baseless. We did not expect such lies to be published by media outlets operating from within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Taliban’s Al-Emarah’s official account said in its response to one of the Saudi news accounts that reported the news.

Al-Emarah also claimed that Taliban Public Relations Department, Commentary account was fake, active from abroad, and spreading lies against the Afghan government.

Later, Al-Arabiya removed a tweet and news item from its website.

On Sunday, October 1, Saudi government representatives met with a Taliban delegation in Moscow to discuss bilateral relations and humanitarian aid to Kabul.

