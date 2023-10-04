Taliban irked over ‘fake news’ report in Saudi media

Afghanistan’s Taliban government has firmly rejected Saudi media reports about summoning of the Saudi Chargé d’Affaires over the presence of a woman in a meeting held in Moscow few days ago.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on Monday, October 2, Taliban Public Relations Department announced, “The #Saudi Chargé d’affaires was summoned to the foreign office this morning to explain why a female was present during a recent meeting between the two aides. It made the members of our delegation nervous.”
“We will not tolerate disrespect or compromise on our values #SaudiArabia,” it added.
Following the post, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Arabiya channel and other Saudi media outlets reported that the Taliban had summoned the Saudi Chargé d’Affaires to protest against the presence of a woman in a meeting.
“The news is baseless. We did not expect such lies to be published by media outlets operating from within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Taliban’s Al-Emarah’s official account said in its response to one of the Saudi news accounts that reported the news.
Al-Emarah also claimed that Taliban Public Relations Department, Commentary account was fake, active from abroad, and spreading lies against the Afghan government.
Later, Al-Arabiya removed a tweet and news item from its website.
On Sunday, October 1, Saudi government representatives met with a Taliban delegation in Moscow to discuss bilateral relations and humanitarian aid to Kabul.