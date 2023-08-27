Taliban releases Iranian photojournalist: Media

In a post on X, previously known as Twitter, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Friday night that intensive diplomatic efforts were being made to return Velayati to Iran.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 27th August 2023 9:04 am IST
Threat of terrorism rising in Afghanistan and region: UN report
Kabul: Taliban fighters escort women's march in support of the Taliban government outside Kabul University, Afghanistan, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.AP/PTI

Tehran: Iranian photojournalist Mohammad-Hossein Velayati, who was detained last week in Afghanistan, has been released, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, which Velayati works for, reported.

The journalist was handed over to the Iranian embassy in Kabul on Friday night, the report said on Saturday, adding that the release was confirmed by Bilal Karimi, a spokesman of the Taliban administration, but the reporter has yet to be transferred to Iran.

Also Read
Taliban stops female students from flying to Dubai for studies: UAE bizman

Tasnim on Tuesday reported that “Taliban forces” arrested Velayati at the end of his 10-day personal trip to Afghanistan on August 19 without any explanation, as he was returning to Iran, stressing that he had entered Afghanistan legally through the air border, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy

In a post on X, previously known as Twitter, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Friday night that intensive diplomatic efforts were being made to return Velayati to Iran.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 27th August 2023 9:04 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Afghanistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button