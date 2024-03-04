Talk of Town: Nita Ambani and her Rs 400 crore necklace

Mumbai: The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are buzzing with excitement, and it’s not just the couple’s love that’s making headlines. Nita Ambani, Anant’s mother, has been turning heads with her stunning fashion choices, particularly a diamond necklace that has set social media abuzz.

Nita Ambani Necklace Price

For the last festivity that took place on March 3, 2024, Nita Ambani chose to don a handloom Kanchipuram saree, crafted by renowned designer Manish Malhotra in collaboration with Reliance’s luxury retail brand, Swadesh. However, stealing the spotlight was her choice of jewellery – a classy emerald-studded diamond necklace that caught everyone’s attention.

The necklace featured intricate minute emeralds connected to two sizable pendants, complemented by matching stud earrings, bangles, and a statement ring. The size and value of the emeralds and diamonds in Nita’s necklace hint at highly-valued karats. According to the latest reports, the estimated cost of Nita’s this one particular necklace is an astonishing Rs. 400-500 crores! Yes, you read that right.

Soon after the reports went viral, social media erupted with reactions to the mind-boggling price tag attached to Nita Ambani’s necklace.

The extravagant display of wealth has sparked awe and discussion among users online, making it one of the most talked-about aspects of the grand pre-wedding festivities.