Talk of Town: Ranbir Kapoor’s luxury car worth Rs 8 crore

Mumbai: One of Bollywood‘s top actors Ranbir Kapoor continues to captivate audiences with his stellar performances and lavish lifestyle. His net worth is estimated to be around Rs 350 crores and his penchant for luxury is known to all.
Ranbir Kapoor is currently making headlines by acquiring a luxurious addition to his car collection.
The actor, known for his stylish persona, was spotted cruising Mumbai’s streets in his brand-new Bentley Continental which is reportedly valued at a whopping Rs 8 crore. Pictures and videos of the actor behind the wheel quickly went viral on social media.
This latest acquisition comes hot on the heels of Kapoor’s previous addition, a Range Rover with striking Belgravia Green exteriors.
Ranbir Kapoor’s Completed Car Collection
Among his fleet of cars are —
- Mercedes-Benz GL Class
- Range Rover
- Lexus
- BMW X6
- Audi RS7
- Toyota Land Cruiser
- Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG
- Audi R8
- Bentley Continental
Professionally, Ranbir Kapoor enjoyed immense success in 2024, delivering two hits “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar” alongside Shraddha Kapoor and “Animal” alongside Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri. His performance in “Animal” earned him widespread acclaim and a prestigious Best Actor Filmfare award.
Ranbir will be next seen in highly anticipated “Brahmastra” sequel directed by Ayan Mukerji, Nitesh Tiwari’s “Ramayana” and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s “Animal Park.”