Unlimited Biryani for Rs 99 only in Hyderabad: Find out where

Hyderabad: In a move that has left food enthusiasts in awe, Madhu Biryani, a popular eatery in the bustling Ameerpet area of Hyderabad, has rolled out a crazy offer – unlimited biryani at an surprisingly low price of just Rs 99 and it has become talk of the town! Yes, you read that right

Biryani lovers are in for a treat as Madhu Biryani, known for its delectable and aromatic Biryanis, has set the culinary scene abuzz with this remarkable offer. The promotion aims to celebrate the love and loyalty of its patrons, offering them an opportunity to savor the rich flavors of authentic biryani without burning a hole in their pockets.

The offer, which is available for a limited time, has triggered a surge in footfall at Madhu Biryani, with long queues forming outside the restaurant as eager customers wait to indulge in this irresistible deal.

The unlimited biryani offer includes a variety of options, ranging from the classic chicken biryani to flavourful vegetarian biryani, ensuring there’s something for every palate. The restaurant has also made arrangements to accommodate the increased demand, ensuring a seamless dining experience for all customers. However, there is a catch- customers will be fined double the cost if any food is wasted.

Yes, as per reports, K Madhu, who is the owner of the restraunt has informed that customers who waste food here will be fined Rs 200. The eatery opens from 10:30 am onwards. The biryani here includes half an egg, mirchi ka salan, raita, onion and lemon. The eatery also serves chicken fried piece biryani and egg biryani for Rs 99 and Rs 79, respectively.

Food bloggers and influencers have taken to social media platforms to spread the word about this incredible offer, with many praising Madhu Biryani for its generosity and commitment to delighting customers.

Biryani aficionados in Hyderabad are encouraged to seize this opportunity and head to Madhu Biryani to partake in an unforgettable feast that promises to satiate their cravings without breaking the bank.

Don’t miss out on this gastronomic extravaganza!