THIS Hyderabadi restaurant is offering Biryani for only Rs 2!

Hyderabad: The Hyderabadi biryani is famous all over the world. This iconic food item is considered to be the king of all dishes here in Hyderabad and today we have good news for those who are fond of this dish. Yes, the gourmets can enjoy the scrumptious biryani at Hyderabad’s one of the popular restaurant chains at just Rs 2!

Yes, you read that right! You can really relish the aromatic delicacy at Rs 2 at Naidu Gari Kunda Biryani but there is a catch. The multi-cuisine restaurant chain accepts only actual Rs 2 note for this offer. You have to pay a Rs 2 note only to avail the offer and it is applicable for one biryani per head as per the conditions set by the restaurant management.

The Naidu Gari Kunda Biryani restaurant official said that they have launched this offer to check whether people still carry Rs 2 notes or not? He said that restaurant management has received a good response so far and more than 100 food lovers have availed the offer yet. The restaurant has three branches in Hyderabad – KPHB, Gachibowli and Dilsukhnagar. In an exclusive conversation with Siasat.com, an official of the restaurant chain confirmed that Rs 2 biryani offer is available at the Kukatpally outlet only.

City’s popular food bloggers have also shared the reels on Instagram regarding this interesting offer.

It is relevant to mention here that Naidu Gari Kunda Biryani restaurant often launches unique offers to attract customers and is a popular chain among guzzlers. The restaurant earlier launched an open challenge to foodies to complete its Baahubali thali in just 30 minutes. The thali comprises more than 30 food varieties and the challenge is still open.

The Baahubali thali originally costs Rs 1, 999 and so far only seven persons succeeded in completing the challenge. The 2 rupee biryani is not so challenging as people who possess Rs 2 notes can easily avail the offer. You can opt for veg or non-veg biryani too. So, if you’re a biryani enthusiast, this is an offer you wouldn’t want to miss!