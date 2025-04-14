Tamannaah Bhatia’s favourite Chaat spot in Madhapur, Hyderabad

Celebrities and their love for food is no secret, especially when it comes to the rich culinary offerings of Hyderabad. From indulgent biryanis to spicy haleem and comforting breakfasts, Telugu stars have always spoken about their go-to food joints in the city.

Whether it’s Naga Chaitanya’s favorite Haleem corner, Rana Daggubati’s love for a traditional Hyderabadi naashta, or Mahesh Babu’s most-loved biryani spot, fans always look forward to discovering these celeb-approved places.

Joining the list now is actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who recently took her fans on a delicious journey in her latest interview. The actress revealed her go-to food spot in Hyderabad, located in the buzzing area of Madhapur. Looks like the place holds a special place in her heart and is her top pick whenever she’s in the mood for comfort food in the city.

Tamannaah visited Naintara Restaurant in Madhapur with the Chai Bisket Food team as a part of her movie Odela promotions. Wearing no makeup and a big smile, she said, “I love street food! Especially sweet food. Hyderabad’s street food is extra special to me.”

Her Special Combo: Dosa + Pav Bhaji

While most people pick either dosa or pav bhaji, Tamannaah mixes them together! “I can’t eat bread, so at home I make dosa with pav bhaji. It’s my own special combo,” she laughed.

She added, “This is always ready at my home when guests come!”

When asked what dish she would eat for life, she smiled and said, “Biryani! Any biryani is good, but Hyderabadi biryani? It’s unbeatable.”

Odela 2 Releasing Soon!

On the professional front, Tamannaah will be next seen in movie Odela 2, a supernatural thriller and it will release on April 17, 2025.