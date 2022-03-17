Tamannaah talks about working with Badshah in ‘Tabahi’

Mumbai: Popular actress Tamannaah gets candid about her working experience with Badshah in the new song ‘Tabahi’.

She is coming to promote her latest track on ‘India’s Got Talent’.

Sharing her experience of working with Badshah on the song ‘Tabahi’ she says: “I have been wanting to collaborate with Badshah for a really long time. Just like everyone else I’m his huge fan as well. I was happy that we finally did collaborate, and I like the song. I always wanted to do a song that is foot-tapping and super impactful which most of Badshah’s songs are. I feel happy that we finally collaborated.”

Talking about her experience on the show, Tamannaah candidly shares: “It’s very humbling to come to a show like ‘India’s Got Talent’ and watch diverse talents different parts of our country. I feel that this platform generates great awareness and I feel like back in the day, there weren’t such opportunities as today.”

“So, for me, as an artist to come here and even watch these people perform, is extremely humbling. It reinstated for me that more than talent it’s always the temperament that shines through,” she concludes.

‘India’s Got Talent’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.