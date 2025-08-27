Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin joins ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar

Muzaffarpur: Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin and DMK MP Kanimozhi on Wednesday, August 27, joined the Congress’ ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district.

Soon after joining, Stalin in a post on X wrote, “Touchdown Bihar…the land of respected Lalu Prasad Ji greets me with fire in its eyes, the soil heavy with every stolen vote. Joined by my brothers Rahul Gandhi Jee, Tejashwi Yadav and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ turns people’s pain into unstoppable strength.”

Touchdown #Bihar. The land of respected @laluprasadrjd greets me with fire in its eyes, the soil heavy with every stolen vote.



Joined my brothers @RahulGandhi, @yadavtejashwi and sister @priyankagandhi as the #VoteAdhikarYatra turns people's pain into unstoppable strength. pic.twitter.com/3aQFje8QV5 — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) August 27, 2025

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav rode motorcycles as they made their way through the streets of Muzaffarpur district during the ongoing ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’.

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen riding pillion on her brother’s motorcycle.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, and Yadav rode the motorcycles as the yatra entered Muzaffarpur from Darbhanga district, with people lining the streets to welcome them.

The 1,300-km yatra was launched on August 17 from Sasaram and will conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai released what he claimed was a compilation of “anti-Bihar” and ” anti-Sanatana” remarks made by leaders of the DMK and its alliance parties about the people of Bihar.

He challenged Stalin to repeat the comments by his colleague Dayanidhi Maran and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin against Santana Dharma, while sharing the stage with Rahul Gandhi.

“If you have the courage, can you speak there about your son Udhayanidhi’s statement that ‘Sanatana Dharma must be destroyed’? Furthermore, can you boldly repeat the statement made by your relative and DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran that “Biharis clean toilets in Tamil Nadu”?” Mr Thirupathi said in an online post.

“Aren’t you the one who stands tall with principles? Aren’t you the lion of the Dravidian model of self-respect? Let’s see you say it,” he said.

TN CM Thiru @mkstalin avl is in Bihar today. Here is an evergreen compilation of his, his party members', and his alliance partners' uncouth remarks about our Bihari brothers and sisters.



Hope he takes the stage with Thiru @RahulGandhi avl and proudly repeats every one of those… pic.twitter.com/bE3I1ykkGO — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) August 27, 2025

In 2023, Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was serving as Tamil Nadu sports minister, compared Sanatan Dharma to mosquitoes, dengue and malaria, and opined, “it has to be eradicated.”

“There are certain things which we have to eradicate and we cannot merely oppose. Mosquitoes, dengue, corona, and malaria are things that we cannot oppose; we have to eradicate them. Sanatanam is also like this. Eradication and not opposing Sanatanam has to be our first task,” he had said.

His remarks drew sharp criticism from right-leaning Bharatiya Janata Party whose MPs filed a case against him. However, in January this year, the Supreme Court refused to entertain pleas seeking legal action, including registration of an FIR, against Udhayanidhi Stalin over his statements.

Among the video clips were certain remarks purportedly made by Stalin, his cabinet colleagues TRB Rajaa and KN Nehru, senior DMK leaders K Ponmudy and RS Bharathi, besides Thol Thirumavalavan MP, leader of VCK, an ally of the DMK.

“TN CM Thiru @mkstalin avl is in Bihar today. Here is an evergreen compilation of his, his party members’, and his alliance partners’ uncouth remarks about our Bihari brothers and sisters,” Annamalai said.

“Hope he takes the stage with Thiru @RahulGandhi avl and proudly repeats every one of those insults in front of the very people he and his party members mocked,” Annamalai, a former BJP TN chief, added.