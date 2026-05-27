Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to meet PM Modi during first official Delhi visit today

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph C. Vijay is set to visit New Delhi on Wednesday, May 27, in his first official trip to the national capital after assuming office.

During the visit, he is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to submit memoranda seeking enhanced financial assistance for Tamil Nadu and faster approvals for several key infrastructure and development projects.

According to sources, Vijay is expected to leave for Delhi on Wednesday and return to Chennai on the same day.

The Chief Minister is expected to push for greater Central support for infrastructure expansion, pending financial allocations, industrial growth initiatives, welfare programmes and major connectivity projects considered crucial for Tamil Nadu’s economic development.

The visit assumes political significance as it comes just weeks after Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) scripted one of the most remarkable electoral performances in Tamil Nadu’s recent political history.

Contesting its maiden Assembly election, the TVK emerged as the single largest party by securing 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, ending the long-standing political dominance of the Dravidian majors. However, despite emerging as the largest party, it fell short of the majority mark of 118 seats, resulting in intense post-election political developments.

Vijay subsequently secured support from several parties, including the Congress, Left parties, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), enabling him to comfortably cross the required threshold and eventually paving the way for the formation of a coalition government — a political arrangement the state has not witnessed for several decades.

The development marked a major shift in the state’s political structure, traditionally dominated by single-party or alliance-led governments under either the DMK or the AIADMK.