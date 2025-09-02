Tamil Nadu: INDIA bloc protest against US tariffs, criticises Centre for inaction

In Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu, the INDIA bloc held a huge protest on Tuesday, near the district railway station, accusing the Union government of its inaction against the 50 percent tariffs imposed by the US on India.

The tariffs which have come into effect since August 28 struck Tiruppur’s knitwear industry heavily, which contributes significantly to the state’s economy.

The protest was led by leaders from various parties, including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and others.

Stating that the crisis has a chance of affecting the wider textile economy of the state, they called against the tariffs endangering lakhs of industry workers.

They noted that Tiruppur’s knitwear sector had recently regained its momentum with exports crossing Rs 45,000 crore annually after being previously hit by the demonetisation, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adding that the US tariffs will put the exports worth Rs 3,000 under threat, it argued that lakhs of livelihoods depend on the industry for their survival.

“Lakhs of livelihoods are at risk, and the Union government’s silence is unacceptable,” one protestor was quoted by The News Minute report.

INDIA bloc leaders called on the Union government to roll out immediate relief measures, ranging from tax concessions and subsidies to emergency interventions and comprehensive support aimed at safeguarding jobs and businesses.

They also urged urgent diplomatic engagement with the US to address and reduce the prevailing tariff burden on the industry.