‘Tamils will never accept imposition of language: Madras HC Judge

"A Tamilian does not oppose other languages, but, out of his own wish, learns other languages too,"he said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 3rd February 2026 9:18 pm IST
Chennai: Madras High Court Judge, Justice N Anand Venkatesh, has said that a Tamilian will never accept the imposition of a language on him, though he willingly learns other languages out of his own volition and does not oppose other languages.

Addressing an event, Justice Anand Venkatesh recounted him recently watching of the Tamil film Parasakthi with his son, which captured the anti-Hindi stir of the 1960s.

After watching the film, the judge said he asked his son whether he knew about the language struggle. When he answered that he was not aware of it, the judge said he felt ashamed and also failed in his duty. “This history must be known to everyone,” he said, addressing law students here days ago.

He said, “Like the senior advocate N R Elango said, all of us are aware that without knowing English, it would be difficult to go beyond Tamil Nadu.”

Furthermore, the judge said: “A Tamilian does not oppose other languages, but, out of his own wish, learns other languages too. However, considering my language’s (Tamil’s) antiquity and in view of my sense of pride associated with my language, if others impose a language on me, I will never accept it”.

“Hold your head high and say that I am a Tamilian, and when there is an insult to language, your voice must rise, and it is our duty, under all circumstances, to rise and guard the language and never forget it,” he added.

