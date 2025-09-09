Tanishaa Mukerji on nepotism: outsiders lack loyalty to Bollywood

Hyderabad: Tanishaa Mukerji, daughter of actress Tanuja and sister of Kajol, started her film career in 2003 with Sssshhh…. She became well known after appearing in Neal ’n’ Nikki with Uday Chopra. The film did not do well but her bold role caught attention and created craze among fans. She also acted in Sarkar with Amitabh Bachchan and in the Tamil hit Unnale Unnale, which earned her an award nomination. Apart from films, Tanishaa became popular on TV through shows like Bigg Boss 7, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Her Views on Nepotism

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Tanishaa spoke about being called a “nepo-baby.” She said it hurts her because she loves Bollywood deeply and feels film families always try to give back to the industry. According to her, outsiders often come only to take, while star families think about growing and protecting the industry. She also questioned why Bollywood is always being criticized when it is such an important part of Indian culture. She gave examples of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, saying they take care of stunt workers and help the industry.

Her Personal Life

Tanishaa also shared details about her personal life. She dated Armaan Kohli during Bigg Boss 7 but revealed that her most painful breakup was with Uday Chopra. They had been close friends before falling in love, which made the split harder for her. She said she tries to stay positive and believes everything happens for the good. To cope with heartbreak, she admitted that she would eat chocolates for comfort.

Today, Tanishaa continues to act and is working on a Marathi film called Veer Murarbaji.