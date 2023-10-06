Tanzanian President Samia Hassan to arrive in India on 3-day visit on Oct 8

She will be accompanied by various ministers and a large business delegation and will meet Murmu.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 6th October 2023 6:50 pm IST
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan

New Delhi: Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan will be visiting India from October 8-10 at the invitation of her counterpart Droupadi Murmu.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

She will be accompanied by various ministers and a large business delegation and will meet Murmu.

The visiting dignitary will also be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan and thereafter she will hold a detailed bilateral dialogue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Canada evacuates diplomats from Delhi to Southeast Asia: Report

A state banquet will also be hosted by the President in honour of her Tanzanian counterpart, official sources said.

Hassan will also participate in a business and investment forum in New Delhi on October 10.

A presidential visit from Tanzania is taking place after a span of over eight years. The upcoming visit will further invigorate and strengthen the historic and friendly relations between India and Tanzania, an official statement said.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 6th October 2023 6:50 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button