Onam is incomplete without Sadhya, the grand vegetarian feast served on a banana leaf. This traditional Kerala meal brings together rice, curries, pickles, vegetables, pappadam and delicious payasam, offering a true taste of the state’s rich culinary traditions.

And Hyderabad, with its vibrant mix of communities from across India, is no stranger to regional flavours. While the city is proudly known for its iconic Hyderabadi biryani and rich local cuisine, its food scene goes far beyond its own borders. From Kerala and Tamil Nadu to Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and beyond, Hyderabad is home to countless restaurants that bring authentic regional flavours to the city.

With Onam 2026 falling on August 26, Hyderabad’s Kerala restaurants are getting ready to bring the festive flavours of Kerala to the city. If you are planning to enjoy an authentic Sadhya this Onam, here are 10 places to check out.

1. Hanwin Kerala Cafe Location: Jubilee Hills Price: Around Rs. 500 per person

Known for its homestyle Kerala food, Hanwin Kerala Cafe is a good choice for a traditional Sadhya. Expect festive favourites such as avial, erissery, parippu curry, pachadi and payasam.

2. Pathemari Kerala Restaurant

Location: Nampally Price: Around Rs. 750 per person Located near Nampally Metro Station, Pathemari is popular for Kerala cuisine. Its Sadhya brings several traditional vegetarian dishes together for a filling festive meal.

3. Taste of Kerala Location: Yapral, Secunderabad Price: Around Rs. 500 per person

For those in Secunderabad, Taste of Kerala offers a homestyle Kerala dining experience. Its festive spread has previously featured more than 20 traditional dishes.

4. The New Kerala Kitchen Location: West Marredpally Price: Around Rs. 600 per person This neighbourhood favourite is known for simple Kerala flavours and generous portions. Its Sadhya is a good option for diners looking for a comforting, traditional meal.

5. Kochin Spices Location: Gachibowli Price: 2026 price to be confirmed Located around DLF Cyber City, Kochin Spices is popular among Kerala food lovers in the IT corridor. Check with the restaurant for this year’s Sadhya menu and price.

6. Aidu Kitchen Location: Jubilee Hills Price: Around Rs. 595 per person Aidu Kitchen gives the traditional feast a stylish setting. Its previous Sadhya featured classics such as avial, olan, erissery, parippu, sambar and payasam.

7. Akson Restaurant Location: Punjagutta Price: Around Rs. 500 per person A familiar name among Kerala food lovers, Akson Restaurant is known for its traditional flavours. Its festive Sadhya is ideal for those who prefer a straightforward Kerala meal.

8. Tuya Location: Jubilee Hills Price: Around Rs. 999 plus taxes Tuya offers a more contemporary dining experience while retaining traditional Sadhya flavours. Its festive spread has included avial, olan, erissery, pachadi, sambar, parippu and payasam. 9. Malabar Kitchen Location: Nallagandla Price: Around Rs. 1,000 for two Malabar Kitchen is another option for residents of Nallagandla and Gopanpalle. The restaurant has previously offered Sadhya for takeaway, making it convenient for family celebrations at home.

10. Pepper Green Kerala Kitchen Location: Gachibowli Price: Around Rs. 599 per person Pepper Green is known for Kerala-style food and has previously served Sadhya with avial, olan, thoran, sambar, rice, banana chips, pappadam and payasam.

A feast to enjoy slowly

Sadhya is more than a meal. Traditionally eaten from a banana leaf, it is meant to be enjoyed slowly, with different curries mixed with rice and tasted together. And do not forget to save room for the star of the final course: payasam.