Taste this burger in Hyderabad named after Bollywood actress

Hyderabad is famous for its biryani, haleem, and kebabs but every now and then, a quirky street food steals the spotlight. Siasat.com takes you to the unique entry in the food scene, the Sunny Leone Burger, a dish that has become a cult favourite among foodies. With a name that instantly grabs attention and a taste that keeps people coming back, this burger proves that Hyderabad’s food scene is not just about tradition, but also about fun, bold experiments. And no, the actress has nothing to do with it; it’s simply the city’s cheesiest, sassiest snack.

The Star of Rani Gunj

You will find this cult favourite at Shalimar Tiffins & Snacks, a humble eatery that’s been serving hot snacks for years. The Sunny Leone Burger is unlike the fast-food version you’re used to. Instead of patties and lettuce, this one is all about cheese, paneer, and spice.

Soft butter-toasted buns are filled with a secret chutney, cubes of paneer, a fiery chili paste, and a mountain of grated cheese is pure gold. Tossed on a tawa, it comes out sizzling, gooey, and absolutely irresistible. Locals swear it’s a flavour bomb you won’t forget.

What’s in a Name?

The name is cheeky and fun just like the burger itself. Street food sellers often use filmy references to catch attention, and here the cheesiest, boldest burger earned the title of “Sunny Leone.” Only in Hyderabad can your burger order sound like a Bollywood casting call.

Pocket-Friendly Indulgence

The best part? It costs just Rs.150 regular and Rs.120 for the mini one. For a burger that’s loaded with cheese and attitude, that’s a steal. They also serve a 1Kg burger which costs Rs.900 which needs to be pre-ordered one day prior. No wonder foodies travel across the city just to try it.

Why People Love It

The Sunny Leone Burger is not just food, it’s an experience. Imagine the crunch of a toasted bun, the kick of chili paste, and then the explosion of molten cheese. It’s messy, dramatic, and totally Instagram-worthy.

The Verdict

Hyderabadis love their experiments, and this burger proves it. If you’re tired of the usual fast-food chains, make a trip to Rani Gunj and bite into this street-side blockbuster. The Sunny Leone Burger is more than a snack, it’s a cheesy love story on a plate.