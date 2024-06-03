Tata Power Solar System launches nationwide solar power drive from Jodhpur

Jodhpur: Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd (TPSSL), India’s leading Rooftop Solar company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), on Monday launched its ‘#GharGharSolar, Tata Power ke Sangh’ national campaign from Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

The city has earned a sobriquet of Sun City Jodhpur due to the large number of sunny days in a year.

The scheme was launched by Praveer Sinha CEO and MD Tata Power in the presence of Deepesh Nanda, CEO & MD, TPREL, senior company officials said.

The launch marks the beginning of a nation-wide campaign aimed at encouraging consumers to install residential solar rooftop solutions.

“I am extremely happy to launch our Ghar Ghar Solar campaign from Jodhpur,” Sinha said.

With the ‘#GharGharSolar, Tata Power ke Sangh’ campaign, Tata Power Solar continues its mission to bring reliable, affordable, and sustainable solar energy to every household across India, as per a statement.