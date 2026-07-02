New York: All eyes are on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as reports claim the superstar couple is set to marry at New York City’s Madison Square Garden over the Independence Day weekend. While neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed the wedding dates, reports suggest that the venue has been blocked from July 2 to July 4.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding cost?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

According to CNN, a luxury wedding planner estimated the event could cost between USD 15 million and USD 20 million, while another planner placed the figure closer to USD 10 million. However, TODAY.com quoted one more luxury event planner Alyssa Pettinato, who estimated the total cost could reach USD 25 million (around Rs 230 crores).

Venue, decor and flowers

According to TMZ, booking Madison Square Garden reportedly costs USD 1 million per night. Luxury wedding designer Tracy Taylor Ward told CNN the venue is a fitting choice because it represents both Taylor Swift’s music career and Travis Kelce’s sporting background.

Decor is expected to be the biggest expense. TODAY.com reported that elaborate decorations could cost as much as 2 million USD, while CNN estimated floral arrangements alone could exceed 500,000 USD.

Lighting, security and food

Lighting experts reportedly estimated that the venue’s lighting setup could cost nearly USD 1 million.

Security is another major expense. TODAY.com reported that protecting the venue and high-profile guests could cost between USD 1 million and USD 2 million per day.

According to NBC News, luxury catering in New York averages 600 USD per guest. With reports suggesting around 1,100 guests, the catering bill alone could exceed 660,000 USD, excluding beverages and desserts.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded celebrations

Reports suggest the festivities will beging with a rehearsal dinner on July 2, followed by the main ceremony on July 3, with several A-list celebrities and NFL stars expected to attend.

Note: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have not publicly confirmed their wedding or the reported budget. All figures are estimates based on projections shared by luxury wedding planners and reports by CNN, TODAY.com, NBC News and multiple leading portals.