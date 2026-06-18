Hyderabad: The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) has issued legal notices to actors Vijay Deverakonda and Venkatesh, along with Indian cricketers Tilak Varma, Ambati Rayudu and Mohammed Siraj, over their reported association with the proposed TG20 League.

According to reports, the TCA has alleged that the tournament does not have the required approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The association has raised concerns over the league’s legitimacy and the role of celebrities in promoting it.

What Is the Notice About?

In its notice, the TCA reportedly claimed that the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) is conducting business with corporate entities without obtaining authorization from the BCCI. The association further alleged that promoting the proposed TG20 League without the governing body’s approval could amount to a violation of cricket regulations.

TCA officials have also questioned the regulatory status of the tournament and expressed concerns about the possible impact of celebrity endorsements on the public if the league has not received the necessary clearances.

TCA Intensifies Opposition to TG20 League

The latest development marks a significant escalation in the ongoing dispute between the TCA and the HCA over the TG20 League. The TCA has maintained that any cricket league must secure mandatory approvals under BCCI regulations before being launched or promoted.

Apart from issuing notices to the celebrities associated with the league, TCA officials have reportedly urged sponsors and endorsers to clarify their involvement in the tournament.

No Response Yet From Celebrities

As of now, neither Vijay Deverakonda nor Venkatesh has publicly reacted to the legal notices or the allegations made by the TCA. Similarly, there has been no official response from Mohammed Siraj, Tilak Varma or Ambati Rayudu regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, both actors remain busy with their professional commitments. Venkatesh is currently working on Adarsha Kutumbam, directed by Trivikram, while Vijay Deverakonda is occupied with his upcoming projects including Ranabaali.