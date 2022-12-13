TCS NQT: A gateway to thousands of jobs in IT, non-IT domains – Apply online

New Delhi: TCS National Qualifier Test (NQT), a test that is a gateway to thousands of jobs in IT and non-IT domains is going to be held from January 30, 2023.

The last date for applying for NQT is January 15, 2023.

The test helps job aspirants to showcase their skills to top corporates. Based on the score in the test, they can apply for jobs in various companies on the TCS NQT website.

Eligibility for TCS NQT

Three sections of people are eligible for the test. They are

Pre-final or final year students from any degree. Candidates from 2018 to 2024 batches and looking for jobs. Working professional with two years of experience.

What after clearing the test?

After clearing the test, the candidates will get a score using which candidates can apply for multiple jobs on the official website of TCS NQT (click here).

The candidates will be able to apply to over 1200 corporates including TCS, TVS Motor, Jio Platform, Asian Paints, etc.

The jobs are available in both IT and non-IT roles. IT roles include Software Developers, Full Stack Developers, Cloud Engineers, etc whereas, non-IT roles include Sales Executive, Business Analyst, HR Specialist etc.

As per the details available on the official website, the highest salary package offered was 19 LPA.