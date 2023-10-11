TCS says 250 staffers in Israel, no major impact of war on biz

Photo: Tata Consultancy Service (TCS)

Mumbai: The country’s largest IT services company TCS on Wednesday said it has 250 staffers in Israel and stressed that the ongoing conflict will not have any major impact on its business.

The company said it is in constant touch with all staffers, and at present, the focus is their safety and to look at how they help the communities they live in.

It has initiated business continuity plans wherever necessary to ensure that the customers do not get impacted, TCS Chief Operating Officer N Ganapathy Subramaniam told reporters, adding that it does not expect any major impact of the war on its business.

Asked if it is evacuating its workers out of the country, he said a good number of the staffers there are locals. However, he added that if anybody wants to come back or stay, the decisions will be taken.

He added that at present, “we must also understand that flights from Israel are not functioning normally”, hinting that an evacuation will be difficult to carry out.

Militant group Hamas on Saturday launched a surprise air and ground attack on Israel from its base in the Gaza Strip, leading to hundreds of deaths. Israel retaliated with strikes inside the strip, and has vowed to hit back strongly.

