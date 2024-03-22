TDP accuses YSRCP of having links with company involved in Vizag drugs case

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh has accused the ruling YSR Congress Party of having links with the Visakhapatnam-based private company involved in the 25,000 kg drug seizure case.

TDP national spokesperson Jyothsna Tirunagari said that the seizure of the drugs from a container at Visakhapatnam Port by the CBI exposes vivid details about the ruling party’s involvement with Sandhya Aqua Exports, the company to which the container was reportedly to be delivered.

She alleged that the drug menace has peaked in the state due to the YSRCP government’s administrative misuse.

“The MD of Sandhya Aqua Exports K. Veerabhadra Rao and his entire family belong to the YSRCP. One of his brothers is a close aide of Vijaysai Reddy,” she said while displaying a picture.

She further took a jibe at YSRCP MP V. Vijaysai Reddy for his “Brazilian connection”.

“Time and again Vijaysai Reddy has talked about farming in Brazil for no reason. Reddy even tweeted a congratulatory message for Lula da Silva upon his election as the new President of Brazil in 2022,” Tirunagari said.

She cited a tweet of Sajjala Bhargava Reddy, the social media coordinator of YSRCP, which reads: “The government is not involved in the Vizag case”.

The TDP spokesperson said a blatant statement cannot be passed like that until the investigation is completed.

“Jagan Reddy has again resorted to peddling cocaine and such activities are being run by the henchmen of the chief,” said the TDP spokesperson.

She lamented that Jagan Reddy is “playing with the lives of the youth of Andhra Pradesh”.

Earlier, another spokesman K. Pattabhi Ram had stated that the accused company in the Visakhapatnam drugs case is linked to YSRCP.