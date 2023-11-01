TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu reaches home after release on bail

Andhra Pradesh HC had on Tuesday granted interim bail for a period of four weeks to Naidu on health grounds.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 1st November 2023 12:09 pm IST
former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu
Former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu reached his house in Undavalli here early on Wednesday after being released on bail in the Skill Development Corporation scam case.

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister reached his house around 6 am to an emotional welcome from family members and party supporters following a 13-hour long journey from Rajamahendravaram where he was lodged in the central prison.

The TDP chief later participated in prayers with wife N Bhuvaneswari and relatives.

MS Education Academy

The Andhra Pradesh High Court had on Tuesday granted interim bail for a period of four weeks to Naidu on health grounds.

Also Read
AP: Court dismisses Naidu’s petition seeking CID officers’ call data record, list

Naidu’s convoy left Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district around 5 pm on Tuesday. On the way to Undavalli in Guntur district, where his Andhra Pradesh residence is located on the banks of the Krishna river, hundreds of people gathered on the roadside to cheer the former CM.

Traffic came to a standstill for about 5 km during the initial part of his journey as scores of party supporters came to catch a glimpse of Naidu. Several TDP leaders also accompanied the party supremo’s convoy.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 1st November 2023 12:09 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button