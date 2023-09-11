TDP complains to Andhra Governor against Chandrababu’s arrest

Visakhapatnam: A delegation of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders on Monday met Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer to complain about the “illegal” arrest of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The delegation led by TDP’s Andhra Pradesh unit president K. Atchannaidu called on the Governor who is currently on a visit to Visakhapatnam.

The opposition party complained to him about Naidu’s arrest, subsequent developments and the police highhandedness towards TDP leaders and workers.

Later, Atchannaidu said Nazeer told them that he is observing the developments in the state.

The TDP leader further said that the Governor expressed his surprise over the developments as he was not informed about the arrest.

Naidu was arrested by the state’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) on September 9 in an alleged skill development scam.

A Vijayawada court on Sunday sent him to judicial custody for 14 days and in the early hours of Monday, the TDP chief was shifted to the Rajahmundry Central Jail.

Meanwhile, Atchannaidu reiterated that Naidu was implicated and arrested in a false case due to political vendetta.

He asked the state’s ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) if the corruption was not visible to it for four years.

According to him, pre-poll surveys indicate that TDP will win 15 Lok Sabha seats on its own in the 2024 elections.

“The surveys also show that if TDP contests the elections in alliance with the Jana Sena Party, the YSRCP will be wiped out,” he said.

The TDP leader claimed that I-PAC survey revealed that YSRCP is heading for a defeat.

Slammed the ruling party for deliberately sending Naidu to jail, Atchannaidu alleged that Chief Minister Y. S Jagan Mohan Reddy drew sadistic pleasure by forcing the TDP supremo to travel by road for 48 hours.

He, however, said nobody can break the former Chief Minister’s willpower.

Atchannaidu alleged that by arresting Naidu, YSRCP tried to disrupt Lokesh’s padyatra.

He, however, said crises are not new for the TDP and it emerged stronger from every crisis.