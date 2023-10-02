TDP leader arrested for remarks against Andhra CM Jagan, Minister Roja

Visakhapatnam: TDP leader and former Andhra Pradesh Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy was on Monday arrested for making alleged derogatory comments on Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Tourism Minister R. K. Roja.

He was arrested amid high drama from his residence in Anakapalli district.

After medical tests at Anakapalli hospital, he is likely to be shifted to Guntur.

Two separate cases were booked against the former minister for making derogatory comments against the Chief Minister and the minister.

There has been a tense situation around his house since late Sunday with the deployment of police force.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader on Monday sat on hunger strike at his residence to protest against the “illegal” arrest of party chief and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation case.

A team of police officials from Guntur served notices to Murthy under 41A and 41B of CrPC and arrested him. Earlier, TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh spoke to Murthy over phone and advised him to be brave. In response, Murthy told him that he would carry on his fight despite false cases and arrest.

Murthy’s comments on Roja, a former Tollywood actor, had sparked a huge row in political circles. He had made the comments while reacting to Roja’s remarks against Naidu and his family members. After Naidu was arrested by the CID on September 9 and he was sent to judicial custody, Roja had celebrated this with fireworks.

Leaders of ruling YSR Congress Party had condemned Bandaru’s remarks on Roja. AP Women’s Commission (APWC) Chairperson Vasireddy Padma had written a letter to DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy seeking action against him.

Padma said that Murthy made adverse, despicable remarks personally abusing Roja, insulting her modesty and defaming the woman minister. YSR Congress MLC Pothula Suneetha, in turn, lodged a complaint against him with the AP Women’s Commission. Suneetha took offense to Satyanarayana going on to state that the woman minister had previously acted in blue films.

Meanwhile, TDP leaders have condemned Murthy’s arrest. They asked why no action was taken against Roja and other YSRCP leaders when they made derogatory comments about Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari.