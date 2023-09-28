TDP leader Muzaffar Ali Khan announces resignation, set to join Congress

Hyderabad: Former Corporator and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Mohammad Muzaffar Ali Khan has decided to resign from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and join the Congress.

Mohammad Muzaffar Ali Khan, who has contested twice from the Malakpet Assembly constituency, shares a close relationship with the President of the Telangana Congress, Revanth Reddy and there have been ongoing speculations that he might resign from the TDP and join the Congress.

He had previously met Revanth Reddy to offer his congratulations on being appointed as the President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee. During that meeting, Revanth Reddy extended an invitation to him to join the party.

However, Muzaffar Ali Khan had expressed his intention to make a decision at an appropriate time, stating that he would review the situation first.

Given the growing popularity of the Congress party across the state, it is now believed that Mohammad Muzaffar Ali Khan has made the decision to resign from the Telugu Desam Party and will soon join the Congress, along with his supporters.

According to sources, Muhammad Muzaffar Ali Khan had initially planned to join the Congress during a public meeting on September 17th. However, due to the circumstances arising from the arrest of TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu just before the Congress meeting, he postponed his decision.

Now, he has decided to part ways with the TDP by sending his resignation letter to the party’s general secretary.

When asked about his decision, Mohammad Muzaffar Ali Khan underlined the importance and protection of communal harmony and unity in the country.

He expressed his belief that it is necessary to remove communal forces from power, which is why he has chosen to leave the TDP and will soon announce the final date of his joining the Congress.