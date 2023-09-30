TDP makes ‘noise’ in novel protest over Chandrababu’s arrest

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th September 2023 8:58 pm IST
TDP chief Naidu's wife Bhuvaneshwari holding the demonstration.

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) cadres across Andhra Pradesh on Saturday staged a novel protest by making noise to express solidarity with party leader and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu who was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in the alleged skill development scam case.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

On a call given by the party, TDP leaders and workers across the state and even neighbouring states participated in the five-minute-long programme to condemn Naidu’s arrest.

The party workers came out on streets at 7 p.m. and made the noise by ringing bells, beating drums or beating utensils, blowing whistles or honking horns of their vehicles.

MS Education Academy

Naidu’s son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh along with TDP MPs participated in the programme in Delhi.

Naidu’s son-in-law Nara Brahmani along with party workers beat the drums in Rajahmundry, where Naidu is lodged in Central Jail. TDP state president K. Atchennaidu led the protest at party headquarters at Mangalagiri.

The TDP supporters in parts of Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu also participated in the programme.

The protesters also raised slogans condemning Naidu’s ‘illegal’ arrest.

The party had appealed to people to make some noise from 7 p.m. to 7.05 p.m. on September 30 as a mark of protest.

Chandrababu Naidu was arrested by the CID on September 9 in multi-crore Skill Development scam. He remained in judicial custody.

According to CID, the scam allegedly took place when Naidu was the chief minister.

It said Rs 371 crore released for setting up skill development centres in the state were diverted to shell companies.

The TDP chief, however, has denied the allegation.

His petition to quash the FIR against him was dismissed by Andhra Pradesh High Court last week. He has challenged the High Court order in the Supreme Court.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th September 2023 8:58 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button