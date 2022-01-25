TDP MLC booked for forging his educational qualifications

Amaravati: A forgery case has been registered against Andhra Pradesh MLC P Ashok Babu for falsely stating his educational qualifications in his service record during his tenure as the assistant commercial tax officer. While Babu claimed that he was a B.Com graduate, it has been revealed that he does not possess that degree.

The case registered by the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (AP CB-CID) has booked Babu under section 477A (officer or servant, willfully, and with intent to defraud), 465 (forgery), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), at CID PS, A.P, Mangalagiri on January 24, 2022.

According to the FIR, Joint Commissioner of State Tax (Services) Geetha Madhuri lodged a comprehensive complaint with CID, against the tampering of service records. As per a report by News Meter, it was discovered by president of AP Commercial Taxes Employees’ Association B Mehar Kumar that some staff members had plotted with Ashok Babu to tamper the record in the MLC’s favour.

In its order of August 2021, the Lokayukta directed the government to hand over the matter to state CB-CID for a thorough probe and directed them to prosecute those involved under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and intimate the action to Lokayukta under section 12 (2) of the Lokayukta Act, 1983.