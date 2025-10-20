TDP worker hacked to death in Narsaraopet town of AP

Amaravati: The murder of a graveyard worker in Narsaraopeta town of Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh has sent shockwaves in the political circles, as the family members alleged that those behind the killing did it with the support of former Narsaraopet MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy of YSRCP.

Efran, a resident of Christian Palem in town, was hacked to death with axes at Swargapuri 2 graveyard located between Narsaraopet town and Ravipadu, while he was sleeping on Sunday night, October 19.

As The murderers indiscriminately hit Efran on his neck portion, he died instantly.

Efran’s family members reportedly said that in the last AP assembly elections he worked for Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) victory, and Khader, his brothers and followerrs from the same ward, had developed a grudge against him.

The bereaved family members alleged that the murder wouldn’t have happened without the support of Srinivasa Reddy.

The police reportedly was considering past enmity as a possible cause for the murder, and have lodged the case based on the complaint lodged by Efran’s family members.