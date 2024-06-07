TDP workers show ‘real Ankusam’ movie to Kodali Nani!

Amaravati: TDP workers threw eggs and tried to barge into the residence of former Gudivada YSRCP MLA Kodali Nani in Gudivada town on Friday. The police personnel who were heavily deployed at Nani’s residence prevented the TDP activists from entering the house.

TDP workers came with party flags and eggs, and started tossing one by one towards Nani’s house. While the police barricaded the entrance of the house with barbed wire fencing, TDP activists tried to barge into Nani’s house.

One of the protestors, speaking with media, reminded of the incident when Nani had organised a casino event in Gudivada, and when TDP activists had gone there for find facts about the casino operation, he had told them that they couldn’t “pluck anything.” of his.

TDP workers throwing eggs and trying to barge into the residence of former Gudivada MLA Kodali Nani. pic.twitter.com/BbCTJjXDqX — Vivek Bhoomi (@Vivek_bhoomi) June 7, 2024

“What Kodali Nani spoke while in power was out of arrogance. Why is he shamelessly hiding inside his house? Let him come out, we will show what we can pluck. Chandrababu Naidu is too big for him. We are enough to show him his rightful place,” the TDP activist said.

“This is just a trailer. Under the leadership of Nara Lokesh we will show you Ankusam movie again, with you as its villain Ram Reddy. If you are even visible in the public you’ll be beaten up. Such is the situation,” the TDP activist warned Nani.

Also Read With its landslide victory, TDP repeats 1994 Andhra assembly polls

He said that the huge majority within which the people of Gudivada rejected Nani, was an evidence of what he has done while in power.