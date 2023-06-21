Teachers Association of MANUU elects Shabana Kesar as first woman president

Hyderabad: The newly elected members of Maulana Azad National Urdu University Teachers’ Association (MANUUTA) took oath in the investiture ceremony held at CPDUMT Auditorium on Tuesday evening.

All the office bearers except Vice President were elected unopposed.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor and Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar were the guests for the oath taking ceremony.

Prof. Badiuddin Ahmed, Chairperson Election Committee, administered the oath to Dr. Shabana Kesar as the President of MANUUTA along with other office bearers.

Dr. Salahuddin Syed, Vice President; Dr. Jameel Ahamad, General Secretary; Dr. Majid Ali Choudhary, Joint Secretary (organising); Ahmad Talha Siddiqui, Joint Secretary (Publicity) and Chavala Mutyala Rao, Treasurer, also took charge.

Dr. Shabana Kesar who is from the Department of Women Education is the first women President of MANUUTA.

Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed welcomed the new members and assured his full support for the development of the University.