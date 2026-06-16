Teachers escape elephant attack in Karnataka; bike damaged

Chamarajanagar: Two school teachers narrowly escaped after a wild elephant attacked them while they were travelling to work on the Chamarajanagar-Sathyamangalam road near the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.

The teachers have been identified as Mantenayak of Mookanapalya School and Balu of Kolipalya School. They were travelling from Doddagajanur in Talavadi taluk towards their respective schools when they spotted a wild elephant standing near the roadside with its calf.

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According to reports, the teachers stopped their motorcycle at a safe distance and waited for the elephant to move away. After observing the animal enter the forest, they resumed their journey. However, moments later, the elephant suddenly turned back and charged towards them.

The teachers abandoned their motorcycle and ran for safety. Their quick reaction helped them escape unharmed. The elephant, however, damaged the bike during the attack.

Punajanur Range Forest Officer Manjunath said the teachers escaped without injuries and that forest officials had gathered information about the incident.