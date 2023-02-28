Teachers’ MLC election: Several voters removed from final lists

Hyderabad: Ahead of the elections for the MLC seats of the teachers’ category in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Mahboobnagar districts in Telangana, the teachers’ organizations have complained about the wide exclusion of names from the list of voters.

Private teachers’ organizations say that hundreds of names were removed from the list without any valid reason. The organizations have made representations to the Chief Electoral Officer and the Election Commission on this. The omission of names was detected in the list released on February 23, the last day of nominations. The Election Commission released the voter list on December 31 and declared it as the definitive list.

It is said that the names of private teachers serving in schools and engineering should not be excluded at the last moment. It is suspected that the names of private teachers were excluded to make the candidate supported by the ruling party successful.

In Rangareddy district, most of the complaints of omission of names have been received. In Abdullahpur, more than 100 names were excluded, while in Qutubullahpur, the names of 30 teachers of engineering were not included in the voter list.

Santosh Kumar, president of Telangana Schools Technical Colleges Employees Association, has complained that the move was taken out of fear of the success of independent candidates. Santosh Kumar is contesting as an independent candidate. It is said that before the names were released, the teachers were asked for their ID, PF and bank account details. During the covid-19 outbreak, the services of the private teachers were not continued and due to the interruption in the service, they were unable to join the voter list. It should be noted that the government has decided to support the candidate of PTUC. Congress and BJP have announced the support of two separate candidates.