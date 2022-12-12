Teachers’ scam: Partha Chatterjee’s judicial custody extended

Kolkata: A special CBI court on Monday extended, till December 22, the judicial custody of former West Bengal Education Minister and Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee in connection with his alleged involvement with the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam in the state.

Similar extension of judicial custody was made for five others including the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education’s (WBBSE) former President Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay and the West Bengal School Service Commission’s (WBSSC) former Chairman Subiresh Bhattacharya.

On Monday, as Chatterjee’s counsel moved the bail petition, Central Bureau of Investigation counsel vehemently opposed that claiming that the former minister was the mastermind of the “bigger conspiracy” in the entire teacher’s recruitment irregularities. CBI counsel further argued that he had masterminded the entire plot by illegally appointing a screening committee of the WBSSC through which the entire fudging of the process took place.

Chatterjee’s counsel questioned the definition of the “bigger conspiracy”. At a point of time, the judge allowed Chatterjee to speak if he wishes to.

An emotional Chatterjee then said that he is tired of the allegations of being an influential person. “Everyone is speaking of social justice here. But my character assassination is happening every day. If such things continue no one in future will be willing to be a minister or even a public representative. Why do not the CBI and Enforcement Directorate representatives replace the ministers? I too want justice for myself,” Chatterjee said.

Chatterjee’s counsel, Selim Rahman said that if the WBSSC’s screening committee had done any kind of irregularity, his client had no role in that. “One the charge sheet has been filed, what additional investigation is required? My client cannot be sent to judicial custody again and again on the basis of the same allegations. My client will not escape. So let his bail be granted under any circumstance,” he said.

However, the CBI counsel exactly challenged that contention and claimed that the creation of the screening committee itself was done flouting all norms by the former state Education Minister. “That is why he is the principal mastermind in that bigger conspiracy,” counsel argued.