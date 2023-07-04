Teachers’ training is of prime importance, reiterates Prof Suleman Siddiqui

Hyderabad: The teachers are the moulders of the future generations and thus their training is of prime importance, said Prof. Suleman Siddiqui, former Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University. He was speaking Monday at the inaugural of the Faculty Induction Programme (FIP) being organised by UGC-HRDC, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU). The programme will conclude on 1st of August.

In the teaching profession, the newly recruited teachers of universities and colleges are sent to the classrooms earlier, therefore, training them for the academia and the classrooms are of prime importance. he said.

A Faculty Induction Program makes the teachers aware of their professional responsibilities, the higher education scene in India, and ways of handling the work-life balance, he added.

Prof. Raisuddin, Head, Department of Medical Elementology and Toxicology, Jamia Hamdard University delivered the lecture on academic integrity and the need for ethics in research.

Teachers must know the rules of conducting research whether it is in social or in pure sciences. Follow the standards even if there’s no one to watch over you. That’s the commitment you make to the teaching profession when you join it, he said.

Earlier, Prof. Saneem Fatima, Director, UGC-HRDC welcomed more than fifty-one participants enrolled for the Faculty Induction Programme (FIP).

As per UGC regulations, enrolling and successfully completing the FIP is required in the first four years of service for newly recruited college and university teachers.