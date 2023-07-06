Team India meets Gary Sobers

Barbados: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli meets legendary West Indies cricketer Garfield Sobers and his wife during a training session, in Barbados. Legendary Sobers, 86, accompanied by his wife, reached the Kensington Oval where Team India was practicing. (PTI Photo) Barbados: Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma meets legendary West Indies cricketer Garfield Sobers and his wife during a training session, in Barbados. Legendary Sobers, 86, accompanied by his wife, reached the Kensington Oval where Team India was practicing. (PTI Photo) Barbados: Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid introduces cricketer Ajinkya Rahane to legendary West Indies cricketer Garfield Sobers and his wife during a training session, in Barbados. Legendary Sobers, 86, accompanied by his wife, reached the Kensington Oval where Team India was practicing. (PTI Photo) Barbados: India's skipper Rohit Sharma meets legendary West Indies cricketer Garfield Sobers and his wife during a training session, in Barbados. Legendary Sobers, 86, accompanied by his wife, reached the Kensington Oval where Team India was practicing. (PTI Photo)