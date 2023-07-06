Team India meets Gary Sobers

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 6th July 2023 8:44 pm IST
Barbados: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli meets legendary West Indies cricketer Garfield Sobers and his wife during a training session, in Barbados. Legendary Sobers, 86, accompanied by his wife, reached the Kensington Oval where Team India was practicing. (PTI Photo)
Barbados: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli meets legendary West Indies cricketer Garfield Sobers and his wife during a training session, in Barbados. Legendary Sobers, 86, accompanied by his wife, reached the Kensington Oval where Team India was practicing. (PTI Photo)
Barbados: Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma meets legendary West Indies cricketer Garfield Sobers and his wife during a training session, in Barbados. Legendary Sobers, 86, accompanied by his wife, reached the Kensington Oval where Team India was practicing. (PTI Photo)
Barbados: Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid introduces cricketer Ajinkya Rahane to legendary West Indies cricketer Garfield Sobers and his wife during a training session, in Barbados. Legendary Sobers, 86, accompanied by his wife, reached the Kensington Oval where Team India was practicing. (PTI Photo)
Barbados: India’s skipper Rohit Sharma meets legendary West Indies cricketer Garfield Sobers and his wife during a training session, in Barbados. Legendary Sobers, 86, accompanied by his wife, reached the Kensington Oval where Team India was practicing. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 6th July 2023 8:44 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button