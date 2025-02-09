Tears of joy as five Thai hostages return home after a year in Hamas captivity

Bangkok: Thailand witnessed an emotional homecoming as five nationals, held captive by Hamas for more than a year, finally reunited with their families at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Sunday, local media reported.

The five returnees — Sathien Suwannakham from Nong Bua Lam Phu, Pongsak Thaenna from Buri Ram, Watchara Sriaoun from Udon Thani, Surasak Rumnao from Udon Thani, and Bannawat Saethao from Nan — were welcomed with tearful embraces, marking the end of their harrowing ordeal, The Bangkok Post reported.

Dressed in winter jackets, the men were visibly moved as they embraced their families. Pongsak Thaenna, 35, broke down in tears as he hugged his 65-year-old father, Wilas. “I am indescribably happy to come back home again,” he said, expressing gratitude to the Thai government for facilitating his return. “We are all deeply touched to be back in our birthplace… I don’t know what else to say, we are truly thankful.”

Among those waiting anxiously was Bannawat’s wife, Wichayada Sae-yang, 22, who had spent months praying for her husband’s safe return. The couple has three children — aged one, four, and six — who had been asking why their father had not been in touch. “Every day, they asked when he would come home,” she said.

For Sathien Suwannakham’s mother, 60-year-old Nukan, the return of her son was a moment she had feared would never come. “I visited as many shrines as possible, praying for his safety. I even consulted fortune tellers, just to know if he was still alive,” she revealed. “Every time I thought of him, I cried. I feared my son might have already been killed and buried.”

The release of the Thai hostages comes amid ongoing negotiations following Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israeli border communities. According to Israeli authorities, at least 240 people — including both Israelis and foreign nationals — were abducted.

Among them were 30 Thai labourers, making Thailand one of the hardest-hit foreign nations. During the same attack, 41 Thai nationals were killed. The first group of Thai hostages was freed later that year, and efforts continued to secure the release of the remaining captives.

Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, who personally escorted the returnees from Israel, described the moment as deeply emotional. “To see them back in the arms of their families… this is what we worked for,” he said. “Two families told me they never expected to have this opportunity today.”

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to bringing home the last remaining Thai hostage still believed to be in Hamas captivity.

Also Read Hamas must release all hostages now: US Secretary of State

Additionally, authorities are working to repatriate the bodies of two deceased Thai nationals. “We still have hope and will continue to work to bring them back,” Maris said.

Before the conflict, approximately 30,000 Thai labourers were employed in Israel’s agriculture sector, making them one of the largest migrant worker groups in the country. Since the war began, nearly 9,000 Thai workers have been repatriated. Most of them hail from Thailand’s northeastern provinces, a region known for its farming communities and economic struggles.

As the freed hostages reunited with their loved ones, the emotional scenes at Suvarnabhumi Airport served as a stark reminder of the suffering endured by those caught in the crossfire of global conflicts. For these five men and their families, however, the nightmare is finally over.