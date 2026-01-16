Tech hiring set to rise 12 to 15 pc in 2026, says leading recruitment firm

Mumbai: Overall tech hiring – across permanent, temporary and contractual roles – is set to rise 12-15 per cent in 2026, adding nearly 1,25,000 new jobs as expansion continues across segments, according to workforce solutions provider Adecco India.

The year 2026 marks a clear inflection point for tech hiring in the non-tech industries, as organisations are no longer treating digital as an add-on; they are building Artificial Intelligence (AI), data engineering and cybersecurity talent into the centre of their business models.

“Hiring in the IT and IT Services sector showed early signs of stabilisation through 2025. After a cautious period in 2023-24, demand began to rebuild in areas tied to AI engineering, cloud transformation, cybersecurity, data platforms and platform modernisation.

“Campus intake also improved as firms restarted structured early-career programmes,” Adecco India Director and Business Head, Professional Staffing, Sanketh Chengappa said.

This gradual uptick, he said, indicates a sector shifting from restraint to renewal, setting the stage for a more decisive recovery in 2026 as the talent gap widens.

Demand for AI, data and cybersecurity roles increased by 51 per cent

AI, data and cybersecurity roles have shifted from experimental and discretionary to core organisational needs, with demand growing 51 per cent, he said, adding that 40 per cent of large enterprises have operationalised generative AI pilots.

The insights and numbers presented are derived from data collected from over 100 Adecco clients, supplemented with credible market research sources.

Also Read Sensex, Nifty close week with gains over positive cues

According to Chengappa, Global Capability Centres (GCCs) have elevated cybersecurity to a board-level priority, and non-tech sectors have accelerated automation, building cross-functional tech teams at scale.

In 2025 alone, Chengappa stated that the talent gap has soared to 44 per cent, creating a talent war and median packages soaring 18 per cent higher than in 2024.

As 2026 begins, enterprises across categories are expected to scale hiring for niche roles as they move from controlled pilots to full deployment. “With a 45 talent deficit already visible in AI, cybersecurity and data engineering roles, the market is entering a phase where workforce readiness will determine the pace of digital transformation. The challenge ahead is not demand creation but talent availability,” he added.

Sectors like BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing and logistics are leading this shift, accounting for nearly 38 per cent of tech-driven hiring.