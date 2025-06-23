Technical glitch grounds Indore-Bhubaneswar IndiGo flight for one hour

There were 140 persons on board the plane, the official said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 23rd June 2025 1:21 pm IST
IndiGo
Representational image

Indore: A “minor technical snag” was detected in an IndiGo flight from Indore to Bhubaneswar carrying 140 persons, due to which it took off about an hour late from its scheduled time on Monday, the airport officials here said.

Pilots of the IndiGo flight number ‘6E 6332’ noticed a technical snag when the plane was heading towards the runway for take-off, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport director Vipin Kant Seth told PTI.

The plane was brought back to the apron. After engineers rectified the “minor technical snag”, the flight left for its destination, he said.

MS Creative School

“Passengers were not de-boarded during the repair work,” Seth said, without giving specific details of the technical glitch.

Another airport official said IndiGo’s Indore-Bhubaneswar flight was scheduled to take off at 9 am on Monday but could depart at 10.16 am after the necessary repairs.

There were 140 persons on board the plane, the official said.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

The apron is part of an airport where the aircraft are parked, refuelled, maintained and passengers are boarded or de-boarded.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 23rd June 2025 1:21 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button