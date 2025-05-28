‘Technical reasons’: TGSRTC MD on 3036 posts’ recruitment process delay

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Government Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) Managing Director, VC Sajjanar, has clarified that the recruitment process for 3,036 posts in the TGSRTC, which was recently approved by the government, is facing delays due to technical reasons.

He assured that the appointments will definitely take place and there is no need for any doubts or concerns regarding the recruitment process.

On Tuesday, May 27, a meeting of the State-level Employees Welfare Board (EWB) was held at the TGSRTC Kalabhavan in Baglingampally.

The event was attended by Sajjanar as the chief guest, along with senior TGSRTC officials and members of the Welfare Board. During the meeting, suggestions and advice from the Welfare Board members were taken into consideration.

Addressing the gathering, Sajjanar stated that certain individuals are deliberately making provocative statements for their own interests.

He urged employees to recognise these motives and appreciated their patience in the current situation.

Sajjanar emphasised that despite the technical delays, the recruitment will proceed as planned, and aspirants should not be misled by rumours or false information.