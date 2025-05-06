TGSRTC fined Rs 10000 for overcharging commuter of Rs 10

Hyderabad: The Ranga Reddy District Consumer Commission has ordered the Telangana State Government Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) to compensate a passenger after he was charged different fares for the same journey on two separate buses.

The case was brought forward by Ningsh Ushappa, an advocate from Saroor Nagar, who travelled from Hyderabad’s LB Nagar to Suryapet on July 15, 2023.

On his onward journey in an express bus operated by the Suryapet depot, Ushappa paid Rs 180 for his ticket. However, on his return journey in a Khammam depot bus, he was charged Rs 190 for the exact same distance.

When Ushappa questioned the bus driver about the fare difference, he received no response. Feeling aggrieved, he approached the Ranga Reddy District Consumer Commission with a complaint.

In response, TGSRTC officials explained that the higher fare was due to a ticketing error: the Khammam depot bus had issued a ticket as if Ushappa was travelling to MGBS (Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station), a farther destination, instead of LB Nagar. This mistake resulted in an extra Rs 10 being charged.

Ushappa submitted his ticket as evidence, clearly showing that he had been issued a ticket for the wrong stage and overcharged.

After hearing both sides, the commission, chaired by Chitneni Lathakumari along with members Parupalli Jawahar Babu and J Shyamala, ruled that this constituted a clear deficiency in service by TGSRTC.

The commission ordered TGSRTC to refund the excess Rs 10 charged to Ushappa, pay him Rs 5,000 as compensation, and cover Rs 5,000 in legal costs.

TGSRTC has been directed to comply with the order within 45 days.