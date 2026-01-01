Technician dies in road accident in Hyderabad

He died while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old technician died in an accident in Hyderabad’s Jeedimetla after being rammed by an Oil Tanker on Wednesday, December 31.

The deceased was identified as Eega Mahesh, a native of Tenugudem, Mulugu district. He was employed at a private company in hyderabad as an electronic technician. According to the police, the accident occurred at 8:30 AM.

The tanker, which was moving from Ghatkesar from Uppal, was being driven in a rash and negligent manner when it collided with Mahesh’s vehicle.

Mahesh sustained severe head injuries in the impact. Colleagues rushed him to a private hospital in Kushaiguda and later shifted him to another hospital in Secunderabad, where doctors declared him dead while undergoing treatment.

Based on a complaint filed by his wife Mamatha, Pocharam IT police registered a case under section 106(1) (Death due to negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and is being probed.

