Fog blankets Hyderabad on New Year’s Day; IMD says conditions will persist

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad greeted New Year’s Day beneath a thick veil of fog on Thursday morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting that the conditions are likely to persist.

Although the weather department has not issued any warning, similar conditions were witnessed in other parts of the state.

Temperature increased slightly

The minimum temperatures, which had dipped to single digits recently, have now increased slightly and entered the double digits.

In the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the lowest minimum temperature of 10.3 degrees Celsius was recorded in Kumuram Bheem.

In the case of Hyderabad, the lowest temperature of 15.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Asifnagar.

IMD forecasts fog conditions to continue in Hyderabad

While Hyderabad welcomed New Year’s Day in foggy conditions, such weather is likely to prevail in the city for the next few days.

According to the weather department, tonight too, fog or misty conditions are expected. From tomorrow until January 4, mist or hazy conditions are likely to prevail.

In view of the expected fog conditions forecast by IMD Hyderabad, residents of the city and other districts need to plan their travel, especially in the morning and late at night, accordingly.