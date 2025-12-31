List of police stations under Hyderabad commissionerate after reorganisation

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana on Monday reorganised the existing three police commissionerates for Hyderabad and its suburbs by changing the list of police stations under them.

For the upcoming Future City, a fourth commissionerate has been formed.

List of police stations under Hyderabad commissionerate

Following the reorganisation, the following 81 police stations will fall under the Hyderabad commissionerate

Begumpet Gopalpuram Bowenpally Tukaramgate Maredpally Bollarum Tirumalgherry Karkhana Charminar Hussainialam Moghalpura Shalibanda Malakpet Chaderghat Dabeerpura Mirchowk Bhavaninagar Rein Bazar Madannapet Saidabad Santosh Nagar IS Sadan Chatrinaka Asif Nagar Mehdipatnam Habeeb Nagar Masab Tank Begum Bazar Afzal Gunj Goshamahal Mangalhat Gudimalkapur Kulsumpura Tappachabutra Golconda Tolichowki Langar House Madhura Nagar Banjara Hills Jubilee Hills Film Nagar Sanath Nagar SR Nagar Borabanda Nampally Abids Road Khairthabad Panjagutta Lake Saifabad Narayanaguda Sultan Bazar Chandrayangutta Bandlaguda Kachanbagh Mailardevpally Kamatipura Falaknuma Bahadurpura Kalapathar Attapur Rajendranagar Chikkadpally Musheerabad Kachiguda Lalaguda Chikalguda Warasiguda Domalguda Gandhi Nagar Ramgopalpet Mahankali Market Amberpet Osmania University Nallakunta Adibatla Balapur Badangpet Pahadi Shareef RGIA

It may be noted that earlier, Sanath Nagar, Mailardevpally, Attapur, Rajendranagar, and RGIA police stations—which joined the Hyderabad commissionerate—were on the list of the Cyberabad commissionerate.

Adibatla, Balapur, Badangpet, and Pahadi Shareef, which have now joined the Hyderabad commissionerate, were previously part of the Rachakonda commissionerate.

Rachakonda commissionerate renamed as Malkajgiri

Existing commissionerates of Hyderabad and Cyberabad will continue with the same names, while Rachakonda has been renamed as Malkajgiri.

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, which was part of Rachakonda, has been excluded from the commissionerate jurisdiction

The decision has been taken as part of the reorganisation of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the development of Future City.

The government said that the decision to restructure the police system into four police commissionerates has been taken to ensure better public services, effective law and order maintenance, and improved crime control.

Key locations such as the Assembly, Secretariat, Begumpet, Shamshabad Airport, and the High Court coming up at Budvel have been brought under the Hyderabad Commissionerate.

Rapidly developing IT hubs, including Gachibowli, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Madhapur, and Raidurg, along with industrial areas like Patancheru, Genome Valley, RC Puram, and Ameenpur, will fall under the Cyberabad Commissionerate.

Considering the rapid development of Future City, a new commissionerate has been created covering areas such as Chevella, Moinabad, Shankarpally, Maheshwaram, and Ibrahimpatnam.

Police commissioners

Sudheer Babu, presently Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Future City.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri.

M. Ramesh, Inspector General of Police, Provisioning and Logistics, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad

V. C. Sajjanar will continue as Police Commissioner of Hyderabad.

With inputs from IANS