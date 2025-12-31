List of police stations under Hyderabad commissionerate after reorganisation

Sanath Nagar, Mailardevpally, Attapur, Rajendranagar, and RGIA, which were part of Cyberabad, are now in the Hyderabad commissionerate.

Image of Hyderabad police logo
Hyderabad police

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana on Monday reorganised the existing three police commissionerates for Hyderabad and its suburbs by changing the list of police stations under them.

For the upcoming Future City, a fourth commissionerate has been formed.

List of police stations under Hyderabad commissionerate

Following the reorganisation, the following 81 police stations will fall under the Hyderabad commissionerate

  1. Begumpet
  2. Gopalpuram
  3. Bowenpally
  4. Tukaramgate
  5. Maredpally
  6. Bollarum
  7. Tirumalgherry
  8. Karkhana
  9. Charminar
  10. Hussainialam
  11. Moghalpura
  12. Shalibanda
  13. Malakpet
  14. Chaderghat
  15. Dabeerpura
  16. Mirchowk
  17. Bhavaninagar
  18. Rein Bazar
  19. Madannapet
  20. Saidabad
  21. Santosh Nagar
  22. IS Sadan
  23. Chatrinaka
  24. Asif Nagar
  25. Mehdipatnam
  26. Habeeb Nagar
  27. Masab Tank
  28. Begum Bazar
  29. Afzal Gunj
  30. Goshamahal
  31. Mangalhat
  32. Gudimalkapur
  33. Kulsumpura
  34. Tappachabutra
  35. Golconda
  36. Tolichowki
  37. Langar House
  38. Madhura Nagar
  39. Banjara Hills
  40. Jubilee Hills
  41. Film Nagar
  42. Sanath Nagar
  43. SR Nagar
  44. Borabanda
  45. Nampally
  46. Abids Road
  47. Khairthabad
  48. Panjagutta
  49. Lake
  50. Saifabad
  51. Narayanaguda
  52. Sultan Bazar
  53. Chandrayangutta
  54. Bandlaguda
  55. Kachanbagh
  56. Mailardevpally
  57. Kamatipura
  58. Falaknuma
  59. Bahadurpura
  60. Kalapathar
  61. Attapur
  62. Rajendranagar
  63. Chikkadpally
  64. Musheerabad
  65. Kachiguda
  66. Lalaguda
  67. Chikalguda
  68. Warasiguda
  69. Domalguda
  70. Gandhi Nagar
  71. Ramgopalpet
  72. Mahankali
  73. Market
  74. Amberpet
  75. Osmania University
  76. Nallakunta
  77. Adibatla
  78. Balapur
  79. Badangpet
  80. Pahadi Shareef
  81. RGIA

It may be noted that earlier, Sanath Nagar, Mailardevpally, Attapur, Rajendranagar, and RGIA police stations—which joined the Hyderabad commissionerate—were on the list of the Cyberabad commissionerate.

Adibatla, Balapur, Badangpet, and Pahadi Shareef, which have now joined the Hyderabad commissionerate, were previously part of the Rachakonda commissionerate.

Rachakonda commissionerate renamed as Malkajgiri

Existing commissionerates of Hyderabad and Cyberabad will continue with the same names, while Rachakonda has been renamed as Malkajgiri.

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, which was part of Rachakonda, has been excluded from the commissionerate jurisdiction

The decision has been taken as part of the reorganisation of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the development of Future City.

The government said that the decision to restructure the police system into four police commissionerates has been taken to ensure better public services, effective law and order maintenance, and improved crime control.

Key locations such as the Assembly, Secretariat, Begumpet, Shamshabad Airport, and the High Court coming up at Budvel have been brought under the Hyderabad Commissionerate.

Rapidly developing IT hubs, including Gachibowli, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Madhapur, and Raidurg, along with industrial areas like Patancheru, Genome Valley, RC Puram, and Ameenpur, will fall under the Cyberabad Commissionerate.

Considering the rapid development of Future City, a new commissionerate has been created covering areas such as Chevella, Moinabad, Shankarpally, Maheshwaram, and Ibrahimpatnam.

Police commissioners

Sudheer Babu, presently Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Future City.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri.

M. Ramesh, Inspector General of Police, Provisioning and Logistics, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad

V. C. Sajjanar will continue as Police Commissioner of Hyderabad.

With inputs from IANS

