Ahead of New Year Celebrations, Hyderabad police issues warning

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have issued a stern warning to citizens as part of safety measures for the upcoming New Year celebrations.

Authorities have said that drunken driving will not be tolerated under any circumstances. The warning comes ahead of the festive night when revellers take to the streets to welcome the new year.

Checks to continue after New Year Celebrations in Hyderabad

To enforce this directive, special drunken driving checks will be conducted tonight at 120 strategic locations across the city.

The intensive drive is set to continue throughout the first week of January. The Hyderabad police are deploying significant manpower to ensure widespread enforcement and deterrence.

Consequences of violating rules

Officials have made it clear that the consequences for violating these rules during the New Year celebrations in Hyderabad will be severe.

Anyone caught driving under the influence of alcohol will face heavy fines, immediate seizure of their vehicle, potential jail terms, and the cancellation of their driving licence.

Furthermore, the Hyderabad police warned that strict action will also be taken against other traffic offences that commonly spike during festivities. These offences include rash driving, triple riding on two-wheelers, and individuals creating a public nuisance.

The Hyderabad police have appealed to those who plan to consume alcohol during the new year celebrations to use cab services or appoint a designated driver for the night.