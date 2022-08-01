Teen boy from AP drowns in swimming pool in Hyderabad

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 1st August 2022 8:13 am IST
Drowning
Representaional Image

Hyderabad: A 14-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool located at a residential gated community in Narsingi area here, police said on Sunday.

The boy went near the pool along with his cousin on Saturday and stepped into it. Noticing him struggling in the water, his cousin managed to bring him out from the pool and shifted him to a hospital, but he died while undergoing treatment on Sunday, they said.

The school student, a native of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, had come to the city along with his family to attend a function, police said.

MS Education Academy

A case was registered.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button