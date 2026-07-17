Teen boy shoots minor girlfriend dead in Karnataka

Ramanagara: A 16-year-old boy allegedly shot dead his minor girlfriend with a country-made firearm after suspecting her of being in contact with another boy in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district. The incident, which occurred on July 10 in Kodihalli police station limits of Kanakapura taluk, came to light after a police investigation.

According to police, the victim had left her home about a month ago, telling her family that she was visiting a friend, but had instead been staying with the accused. The two minors, residents of neighbouring villages, had reportedly fallen in love after connecting on Instagram about two months ago.

Police said the boy became suspicious after seeing the girl chatting with another youth, leading to an argument. In a fit of rage, he allegedly picked up an old country-made gun kept in the house and shot her in the face, killing her on the spot.

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Investigators said the boy’s elder brother, Puttamadu, and uncle, Ravi, allegedly helped bury the girl’s body in agricultural land near the house in an attempt to conceal the crime. Both have been arrested, while the juvenile has been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

The murder came to light after villagers informed police that the girl had been missing for several days and was suspected to have been killed. During questioning, the accused reportedly confessed to the crime, following which police recovered the weapon hidden near the house.

Police have informed the victim’s family, who had believed she was staying with a friend. The body is expected to be exhumed in the presence of the Tahsildar as part of the investigation. Further inquiry is underway.