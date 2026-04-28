Teen dies after self-immolation over love affair in Hyderabad

In a suicide note, he reportedly wrote that the girl he loved had betrayed him.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th April 2026 12:32 pm IST|   Updated: 28th April 2026 12:52 pm IST

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident that took place at Osmania University, a 19-year-old engineering student lost his life after attempting suicide by self-immolation, allegedly over a failed love affair.

The student, who is identified as Vinesh, was pursuing mining engineering.

Set himself on fire on OU campus

On Monday, the student allegedly poured petrol on himself and set himself on fire near the Renuka Yellamma temple on the university campus.

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Nearby people informed the OU police. Later, he was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

Despite receiving treatment in the emergency ward, he died around midnight as he had suffered more than 70 per cent burn injuries.

Failed love affair behind suicide in Hyderabad

As per the initial investigation, he was under severe emotional stress due to the failed love relationship.

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In a suicide note, he reportedly wrote that the girl he loved had betrayed him. He also apologised to his parents and others before taking the step.

Following the incident, the OU police have registered a case and started an investigation.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th April 2026 12:32 pm IST|   Updated: 28th April 2026 12:52 pm IST

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Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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