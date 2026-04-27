Osmania University student attempts self-immolation on campus, critical

Hyderabad: Panic gripped the campus of Osmania University after a 19-year-old engineering student allegedly attempted self-immolation near the Renuka Yellamma temple on Monday, April 27.

The student, identified as Vinesh, is pursuing mining engineering. According to initial reports, he poured petrol on himself and set himself ablaze in the temple vicinity. Fellow students and passersby rushed to his aid before alerting authorities.

He was shifted to Gandhi Hospital, where doctors said he sustained over 70 per cent burn injuries and remains in critical condition.

Police have begun an investigation into the incident. Preliminary findings suggest personal issues, including a possible relationship angle, may have led to the extreme step.A

A purported suicide note has also been reportedly recovered, though officials are yet to confirm its contents.

The student is said to be a native of Govindapuram in Mahabubabad district.

Further details are awaited as police continue their probe.