Teen ‘dies by suicide’ over inability to learn English in Andhra

Press Trust of India  |   Published: 12th December 2025 7:46 am IST
Representational image

Kurnool: A 17-year-old Dalit girl allegedly died by suicide over her “inability to learn the English language” here on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred when a student of the District Institute of Education and Training locked herself inside the college’s sick room after her friends briefly stepped out.

“She was a 17-year-old Dalit student at the District Institute of Education and Training at B Thandrapadu near Kurnool and allegedly died by suicide,” a police official told PTI.

According to the Police, the girl told her father earlier that she was unable to cope with the English language and even wrote that “dying was easier than learning it”.

Despite this, the girl’s parents forcibly sent her back to college.

Her friends also mentioned that she had been facing menstrual issues, which may have added to her emotional distress, police said.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

